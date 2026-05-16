Lawood & Co. Invests $2.18 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lawood & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,360 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.1% of Lawood & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after acquiring an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after acquiring an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,414,000 after acquiring an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $219.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.05. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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