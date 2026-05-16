Lawood & Co. Invests $3.60 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lawood & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,756 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.4% of Lawood & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.55.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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