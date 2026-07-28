Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 112,713 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,115 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,713 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $115,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 525 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

CHKP stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $222.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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