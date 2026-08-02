Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,749 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 210.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,321,993 shares of the construction company's stock worth $443,736,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,433,000 after buying an additional 1,272,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,154 shares of the construction company's stock worth $194,027,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,185 shares of the construction company's stock worth $183,682,000 after acquiring an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $154,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $174.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.28 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 18.60%.The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is 18.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

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