Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,389 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,001 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Key Diebold Nixdorf News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diebold Nixdorf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter performance improved year over year: revenue rose approximately 2% to about $930 million, net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 8% to $120.6 million. Adjusted EPS was reported at $1.10, matching consensus, while GAAP EPS rose to $0.44 from $0.33. Diebold Nixdorf Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter performance improved year over year: revenue rose approximately 2% to about $930 million, net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 8% to $120.6 million. Adjusted EPS was reported at $1.10, matching consensus, while GAAP EPS rose to $0.44 from $0.33. Positive Sentiment: Order entries increased 3% year over year, with management highlighting record order entries and continued demand across retail and financial-services markets. This supports future revenue visibility. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Order entries increased 3% year over year, with management highlighting record order entries and continued demand across retail and financial-services markets. This supports future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Diebold Nixdorf repurchased approximately $60 million of stock during the quarter, leaving about $57 million authorized, which could support per-share results. Wedbush also upgraded the shares to “strong buy.”

Diebold Nixdorf repurchased approximately $60 million of stock during the quarter, leaving about $57 million authorized, which could support per-share results. Wedbush also upgraded the shares to “strong buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.75. The ranges remain close to analyst expectations, providing stability but little evidence of an upside surprise. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.75. The ranges remain close to analyst expectations, providing stability but little evidence of an upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: The quarter delivered only modest top-line growth and merely met adjusted EPS expectations. Investors may have expected stronger guidance or a raised outlook, helping explain the stock’s decline despite improved margins and earnings.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

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Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, EVP Jonathan Myers purchased 1,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $99,837.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 45,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. This trade represents a 3.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 228,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $19,201,295.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,207,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $353,192,173.35. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,282 shares of company stock worth $249,138 and have sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of DBD opened at $71.55 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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