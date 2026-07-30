Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 194,965 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 346.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 194,965 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Unum Group worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $5,691,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,047,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,133,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $93.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.17.

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Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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