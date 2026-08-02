Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,454 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 172.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,173 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BorgWarner alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Manage LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.6% in the first quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BorgWarner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BorgWarner wasn't on the list.

While BorgWarner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here