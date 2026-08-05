Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,623 Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,623 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 362,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 955,933 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $73,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,948 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $141.00.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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