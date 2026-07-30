Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 120,426 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,418 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 200,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 776,955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 651.7% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

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Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE DT opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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