Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 13,327 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 380.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,707 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,681 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,218 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $162,836,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about FTI Consulting

Here are the key news stories impacting FTI Consulting this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached a record $993.5 million , up 5.3% year over year and broadly in line with analyst expectations. Growth was led by Corporate Finance, Technology, and Forensic and Litigation Consulting. FTI Consulting Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue reached a record , up 5.3% year over year and broadly in line with analyst expectations. Growth was led by Corporate Finance, Technology, and Forensic and Litigation Consulting. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased to $2.16 from $2.13 a year earlier after excluding $6.6 million of extraordinary litigation-related expenses. Operating cash flow improved sharply to $152.3 million for the quarter, supporting capital returns. FTI Consulting Posts Record Q2 Revenue, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Adjusted EPS increased to from $2.13 a year earlier after excluding $6.6 million of extraordinary litigation-related expenses. Operating cash flow improved sharply to $152.3 million for the quarter, supporting capital returns. Positive Sentiment: FTI Consulting repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $390.9 million during the quarter and has about $344 million remaining under its buyback authorization, potentially supporting per-share results.

FTI Consulting repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $390.9 million during the quarter and has about $344 million remaining under its buyback authorization, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of $3.94 billion to $4.10 billion and introduced adjusted EPS guidance of $9.10 to $9.70, indicating confidence in underlying operations.

The company reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of and introduced adjusted EPS guidance of $9.10 to $9.70, indicating confidence in underlying operations. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.16 missed the $2.26 consensus estimate, while revenue was slightly below the $997.6 million consensus. GAAP diluted EPS fell to $1.99 from $2.13, and net income declined to $57.8 million from $71.7 million.

Adjusted EPS of $2.16 missed the $2.26 consensus estimate, while revenue was slightly below the $997.6 million consensus. GAAP diluted EPS fell to $1.99 from $2.13, and net income declined to $57.8 million from $71.7 million. Negative Sentiment: Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to $8.70-$9.30 from $8.90-$9.60, below the roughly $9.23 analyst expectation. Management attributed the gap partly to anticipated litigation-related expenses.

Full-year GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to from $8.90-$9.60, below the roughly $9.23 analyst expectation. Management attributed the gap partly to anticipated litigation-related expenses. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA fell to $104.5 million from $111.6 million, reducing the margin to 10.5% from 11.8%. Higher compensation, selling expenses, interest costs, and weakness in Economic Consulting pressured profitability. Net debt also increased substantially as buybacks were funded with debt.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton bought 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of -0.04.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $993.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.75 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $370.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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