Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 18,142 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS - Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company's stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $82.76 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $967.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $281.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.82 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBSS. Freedom Capital upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

Further Reading

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