Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 21,194 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cabot worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Cabot by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company's stock.

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Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cabot Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

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