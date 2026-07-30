Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 238,379 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD - Free Report) by 362.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,196 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 238,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Blue Bird worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,094 shares of the company's stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2,090.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blue Bird by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,676 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Freedom Capital lowered Blue Bird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $86.00 price target on Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Blue Bird from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

Further Reading

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