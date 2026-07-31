Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 25,556 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,711 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ABM Industries worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ABM Industries by 590.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 667.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. ABM Industries's payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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