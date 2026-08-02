Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,516 shares of the company's stock after selling 767,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $287,660,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 8.5%

NVO stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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