Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in TPG Inc. $TPG

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,835 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in TPG were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the company's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPG by 38.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company's stock.

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TPG Trading Up 2.2%

TPG stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.07 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on TPG in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TPG to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.43.

View Our Latest Report on TPG

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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