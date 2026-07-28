Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 458.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,075 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $59,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 10,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $863,441,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock worth $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,071,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CMI opened at $662.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.68 and a fifty-two week high of $737.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $845.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $740.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total value of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $456,523.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,519.01. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here