Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,421 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,358 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 258.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,828 shares of the company's stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company's stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Mirion Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirion Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mirion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.12, ahead of the $0.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million. The earnings beat and strong top-line growth provide support for the stock. Mirion Technologies Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise

Mirion reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.12, ahead of the $0.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million. The earnings beat and strong top-line growth provide support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 outlook and expects second-half organic revenue growth of 7.5% to 11.2%, with EBITDA margins of 27% to 29%. Maintaining guidance may reassure investors that demand and profitability remain on track. Mirion maintains 2026 outlook

Management maintained its 2026 outlook and expects second-half organic revenue growth of 7.5% to 11.2%, with EBITDA margins of 27% to 29%. Maintaining guidance may reassure investors that demand and profitability remain on track. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24 price target, while B. Riley maintained a “buy” rating with a $27 target. Both targets imply substantial potential appreciation from the current share price, despite being reduced. Analyst price-target updates

Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24 price target, while B. Riley maintained a “buy” rating with a $27 target. Both targets imply substantial potential appreciation from the current share price, despite being reduced. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted robust revenue growth and the company’s continuing execution, but investors are weighing that progress against the outlook and valuation. Mirion Technologies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

The earnings call highlighted robust revenue growth and the company’s continuing execution, but investors are weighing that progress against the outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $266.8 million fell short of the $269.3 million consensus estimate. In addition, both Citi and B. Riley lowered their price targets, signaling more cautious near-term expectations even though their buy ratings remain intact. Mirion analyst price-target update

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

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