Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,492 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 245,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $109,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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