Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,444 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 75,251 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS announced a new $3 billion share-buyback program expected to run through mid-2027. The commitment improves payout visibility and could support earnings per share by reducing the share count, particularly as investors assess the costs of completing the Credit Suisse integration. UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks

UBS announced a new expected to run through mid-2027. The commitment improves payout visibility and could support earnings per share by reducing the share count, particularly as investors assess the costs of completing the Credit Suisse integration. Positive Sentiment: Management described momentum as robust across businesses, with investment banking and wealth management benefiting from stronger client activity and markets. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, although geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. UBS CEO discusses earnings and market risks

Management described momentum as robust across businesses, with investment banking and wealth management benefiting from stronger client activity and markets. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, although geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. Positive Sentiment: The Credit Suisse integration appears to be nearing completion, helping reinforce the case that UBS is converting the acquisition into operating and capital efficiencies. Erste Group also raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $3.55 from $3.49, slightly above consensus. UBS delivers strong second-quarter earnings

The Credit Suisse integration appears to be nearing completion, helping reinforce the case that UBS is converting the acquisition into operating and capital efficiencies. Erste Group also raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $3.55 from $3.49, slightly above consensus. Neutral Sentiment: On the standard reported per-share and revenue measures, UBS earned $0.87 per share versus the $0.90 estimate and generated $13.35 billion of revenue versus $13.40 billion expected. Revenue still increased 13.2% year over year, but the modest misses may limit the market’s response to the headline profit beat. UBS lags second-quarter earnings estimates

On the standard reported per-share and revenue measures, UBS earned versus the $0.90 estimate and generated $13.35 billion of revenue versus $13.40 billion expected. Revenue still increased 13.2% year over year, but the modest misses may limit the market’s response to the headline profit beat. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses remain a material headwind, reflecting continued integration and operating costs. Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating and a CHF39 price target, citing valuation and regulatory uncertainty. Potentially higher Swiss capital requirements remain an overhang despite the earnings strength and buyback. UBS maintained at Sell amid valuation and regulatory risks

UBS Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

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