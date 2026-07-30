Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,095 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $125.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a $133.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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