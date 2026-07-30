Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) $MXF

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,886 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 234,297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.98% of Mexico Fund worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 127.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $972,000.

Mexico Fund Trading Down 0.8%

MXF opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Mexico Fund

In other Mexico Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,065,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,008,105.21. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 396,130 shares of company stock worth $8,678,392. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mexico Fund Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc NYSE: MXF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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