Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 88,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,523 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $7,650,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,484 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $127.00 to $131.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $148.60.

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Southern Copper Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SCCO opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Shares of Southern Copper are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. The 1.012-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 35.87%.Southern Copper's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,320.74. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 504 shares of company stock worth $92,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Further Reading

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