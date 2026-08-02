Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Riley Exploration Permian logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Institutional ownership increased significantly: Lazard Asset Management raised its Riley Exploration Permian stake by 567.8% to 79,098 shares, while other major investors also added positions. Institutional investors and hedge funds now own 58.91% of the stock.
  • Insiders sold shares under pre-arranged plans: CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares for approximately $430,625, while insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares for about $120,295. Corporate insiders retain a 4.20% ownership stake.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive and the stock offers a notable dividend: REPX has an average “Buy” rating and a $46 price target, compared with an opening price of $34.27. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40, equivalent to a 4.7% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Riley Exploration Permian? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX - Free Report) by 567.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,098 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 134.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,833 shares of the company's stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,484 shares of the company's stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,386 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 67,005 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $120,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,982.64. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $430,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 313,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,783,539. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPX. Zacks Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $34.27 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Riley Exploration Permian's dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc NYSE: REPX is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate assets in the oil and natural gas sector, with a dedicated focus on the Permian Basin. Incorporated in Delaware, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and is positioned to pursue a business combination with one or more upstream or midstream energy businesses. Riley Exploration Permian’s strategy centers on leveraging the region’s prolific reservoirs and existing infrastructure to drive growth and value for its shareholders.

The company seeks to target exploration and production assets in both the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where extensive pipeline networks and favorable geologic characteristics support efficient development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Riley Exploration Permian Right Now?

Before you consider Riley Exploration Permian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Riley Exploration Permian wasn't on the list.

While Riley Exploration Permian currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines