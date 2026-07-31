Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,501 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Autoliv worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 110.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 212 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ALV opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $132.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Autoliv from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Autoliv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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