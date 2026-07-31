Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,943 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Landstar System worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 151,424.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,294,325 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $904,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 987,087 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $141,844,000 after buying an additional 641,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 910.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,880 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 488,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Landstar System by 5,643.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,758 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $55,577,000 after buying an additional 380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 742,215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,877,000 after acquiring an additional 370,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total value of $2,488,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,791.84. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $261,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,299,166.74. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $169.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $228.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Landstar System News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Landstar to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings outlook. Landstar upgraded to Buy

citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Landstar’s second-quarter results showed strong year-over-year improvement: revenue increased 18.2% to approximately $1.43 billion, supported by stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization. The earnings call also highlighted pricing power. Landstar Q2 earnings Landstar Q2 call

revenue increased 18.2% to approximately $1.43 billion, supported by stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization. The earnings call also highlighted pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Landstar raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.44 per share, payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18. The increase signals continued confidence in cash generation, though the dividend yield is approximately 1%. Landstar dividend announcement

payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18. The increase signals continued confidence in cash generation, though the dividend yield is approximately 1%. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $204 from $198 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The target implies meaningful upside from recent levels, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction in near-term outperformance. JPMorgan Landstar price target

while maintaining a Neutral rating. The target implies meaningful upside from recent levels, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.44 was below the $1.49 consensus estimate despite the revenue beat, which may be weighing on the shares. Robert W. Baird also reduced its price target to $215 from $225, although it retained an Outperform rating. Baird Landstar price target

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Landstar System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Landstar System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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