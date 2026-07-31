Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,470 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Seneca Foods worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,633 shares of the company's stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 1.7%

SENEA stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.29. Seneca Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SENEA shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Seneca Foods to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seneca Foods from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Seneca Foods from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit‐based products. The company's core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit‐based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private‐label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

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