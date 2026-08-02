Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,515 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ANB Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 12,324 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 11,467 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio is -126.47%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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