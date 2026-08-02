Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 313.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,931 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,636 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sotera Health worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 151,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 73,473 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,899 shares of the company's stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 476,365 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sotera Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.86 on Friday. Sotera Health Company has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.Sotera Health's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Insider Activity at Sotera Health

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

Further Reading

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