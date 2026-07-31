Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of TriMas worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $8,795,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 56.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TriMas by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 49.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

More TriMas News

Here are the key news stories impacting TriMas this week:

Positive Sentiment: TriMas reported second-quarter EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.60-$1.70, supporting the view that cost controls, productivity initiatives, or a favorable business mix could bolster profitability. TriMas Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

TriMas reported second-quarter EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.60-$1.70, supporting the view that cost controls, productivity initiatives, or a favorable business mix could bolster profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 sales-growth target of 3%-6%, indicating it continues to expect gradual improvement in demand despite recent revenue weakness. TriMas Raises 2026 Adjusted EPS Outlook

Management maintained its 2026 sales-growth target of 3%-6%, indicating it continues to expect gradual improvement in demand despite recent revenue weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million-$684.5 million brackets the $679.3 million consensus estimate, while the EPS range of $1.60-$1.70 is broadly aligned with the $1.67 consensus. TriMas Earnings Report and Conference Call

Full-year revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million-$684.5 million brackets the $679.3 million consensus estimate, while the EPS range of $1.60-$1.70 is broadly aligned with the $1.67 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $174.6 million, below the $178.4 million analyst estimate and down 36.5% from the prior-year period. EPS also declined from $0.61 a year earlier, signaling continued top-line and year-over-year profitability challenges. TriMas Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRS

TriMas Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. TriMas Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 93.79% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

See Also

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