Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Royce Otc Micro $RMT

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Royce Otc Micro logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lazard Asset Management acquired 300,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, valued at approximately $3.39 million, giving it a 0.57% stake. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 34.98% of the fund.
  • Insider John E. Denneen purchased 4,000 shares for $54,800, increasing his holdings by 48.59%; corporate insiders own 0.19% of the stock.
  • RMT shares opened at $13.63, while the fund increased its quarterly dividend from $0.19 to $0.21, representing an annualized payout of $0.84 and a 6.2% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Royce Otc Micro.

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Royce Otc Micro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Otc Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royce Otc Micro news, insider John E. Denneen purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,578.40. This represents a 48.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Royce Otc Micro has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Royce Otc Micro Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc NYSE: RMT is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royce Otc Micro Right Now?

Before you consider Royce Otc Micro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royce Otc Micro wasn't on the list.

While Royce Otc Micro currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
This could help save your retirement
This could help save your retirement
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines