Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 125,544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,654,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 10,127.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 581,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,504,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.61. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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