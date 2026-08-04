Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ambiq Micro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambiq Micro by 21.9% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the company's stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro during the first quarter worth $3,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambiq Micro by 288.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,030 shares of the company's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Ambiq Micro by 54.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBQ

Insider Activity at Ambiq Micro

In related news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,200 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $706,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,444.24. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fumihide Esaka sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $4,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 391,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,391,053.78. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambiq Micro Stock Performance

AMBQ opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13.

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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