Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Key FormFactor News

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Positive Sentiment: FormFactor reported second-quarter EPS of $0.82 , well above the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.9% year over year to $258.24 million, exceeding expectations of $240 million. FormFactor's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FormFactor reported second-quarter EPS of , well above the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.9% year over year to $258.24 million, exceeding expectations of $240 million. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter EPS of $0.77–$0.95 and revenue of $260 million–$280 million, both above analyst consensus. The outlook reflects continued strength in high-bandwidth memory and AI-related demand, plus a systems recovery. FormFactor Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Management projected third-quarter EPS of $0.77–$0.95 and revenue of $260 million–$280 million, both above analyst consensus. The outlook reflects continued strength in high-bandwidth memory and AI-related demand, plus a systems recovery. Positive Sentiment: The company cited record profitability, accelerating AI and high-performance-computing demand, capacity expansion, and a planned Farmers Branch facility ramp beginning in the fourth quarter. These developments could support longer-term growth if demand persists. FormFactor Q3 Forecast and Farmers Branch Ramp

The company cited record profitability, accelerating AI and high-performance-computing demand, capacity expansion, and a planned Farmers Branch facility ramp beginning in the fourth quarter. These developments could support longer-term growth if demand persists. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary views the earnings improvement as encouraging but suggests future upside depends on execution, continued semiconductor investment, and the timing of longer-term opportunities such as co-packaged optics. FormFactor Q2 Review

Recent commentary views the earnings improvement as encouraging but suggests future upside depends on execution, continued semiconductor investment, and the timing of longer-term opportunities such as co-packaged optics. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $150 to $100 and maintained a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside at the current valuation. Needham also maintained a Hold rating, citing strong near-term performance but a back-end-loaded growth outlook. FormFactor Rated Hold

TD Cowen lowered its price target from $150 to $100 and maintained a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside at the current valuation. Needham also maintained a Hold rating, citing strong near-term performance but a back-end-loaded growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: A comparative Zacks analysis favored Aehr Test Systems over FormFactor for long-term growth, citing Aehr’s record bookings, AI-related backlog, and expanding burn-in portfolio. FORM vs. AEHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,278. This trade represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,442,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 435,147 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,088.45. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $106.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $258.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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