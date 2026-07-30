Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 149,640 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 498.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,691 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 149,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $2,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 848.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $4,841,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $1,333,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SFM opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $160.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.62.

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Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprouts reported second-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share , exceeding the $1.35 consensus estimate and matching the prior-year result. Quarterly revenue reached $2.33 billion , also ahead of the $2.32 billion estimate, while sales increased 4.7% year over year. Sprouts Farmers Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Sprouts reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.35 consensus estimate and matching the prior-year result. Quarterly revenue reached , also ahead of the $2.32 billion estimate, while sales increased 4.7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat, revenue outperformance and solid profitability—with a 5.70% net margin and 36.06% return on equity—provide evidence that Sprouts continues to execute despite a challenging consumer environment. Sprouts Farmers Market Quarterly Earnings Results

The earnings beat, revenue outperformance and solid profitability—with a 5.70% net margin and 36.06% return on equity—provide evidence that Sprouts continues to execute despite a challenging consumer environment. Neutral Sentiment: Before the report, analysts were watching whether health-conscious demand and loyalty gains could sustain growth, while evaluating the effects of cautious consumer spending and margin pressure. Sprouts Farmers Q2 Earnings Preview

Before the report, analysts were watching whether health-conscious demand and loyalty gains could sustain growth, while evaluating the effects of cautious consumer spending and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.24 fell short of the $1.30 consensus estimate, signaling that near-term earnings momentum may weaken.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of fell short of the $1.30 consensus estimate, signaling that near-term earnings momentum may weaken. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $5.32-$5.40 was below the $5.57 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $9.3-$9.4 billion trailed the $9.5 billion estimate. The outlook may temper the benefit of the second-quarter beat.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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