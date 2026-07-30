Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,725 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,823 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Axis Capital worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Axis Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Net income available to common shareholders rose 16% year over year to $251 million, or $3.38 per diluted share. Gross premiums written increased 6% to $2.7 billion, led by 15% growth in insurance premiums. Book value per diluted share also increased 14.7% year over year to $80.67. AXIS Capital second-quarter results

Net income available to common shareholders rose 16% year over year to $251 million, or $3.38 per diluted share. Gross premiums written increased 6% to $2.7 billion, led by 15% growth in insurance premiums. Book value per diluted share also increased 14.7% year over year to $80.67. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled expectations for approximately $17 million in full-year ACS fee income and indicated that share repurchases should continue during the second half of 2026, potentially supporting per-share value. AXIS ACS fee income and buybacks

Management signaled expectations for approximately $17 million in full-year ACS fee income and indicated that share repurchases should continue during the second half of 2026, potentially supporting per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: AXIS appointed Rahil Jogani to a newly created role overseeing technology and artificial-intelligence strategy. The move may improve operational efficiency over time, but its near-term financial effect is unclear. AXIS appoints technology and AI strategy head

AXIS appointed Rahil Jogani to a newly created role overseeing technology and artificial-intelligence strategy. The move may improve operational efficiency over time, but its near-term financial effect is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Operating income was $211 million, or $2.84 per share, below analyst expectations of roughly $3.23–$3.25. The consolidated combined ratio deteriorated to 93.1% from 85.3% a year earlier, while catastrophe and weather-related losses reached $80 million, or 5.3 loss-ratio points. Weaker underwriting, lower investment income and the earnings miss outweighed the reported net-income growth. AXIS Capital second-quarter earnings miss

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $119.99.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $122.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $250,869.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,573,985.43. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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