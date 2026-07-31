Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,441 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,446,209. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $1,442,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 366,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,176,020.54. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $258.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,912.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $261.30.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here