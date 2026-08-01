Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,943 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 1,230.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,139 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,470,475. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,954,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,845. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.00.

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Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.4%

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $755.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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