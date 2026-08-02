Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 64,018 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE - Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Myers Industries worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Myers Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Myers Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations: Second-quarter sales increased 9.8% year over year to $179.2 million, above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.50-$0.53, versus expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million. Myers Industries Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter sales increased 9.8% year over year to $179.2 million, above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.50-$0.53, versus expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong end-market performance: Infrastructure sales rose 52% and Food & Beverage sales climbed 48%. Management said infrastructure growth should remain strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage markets. Myers Industries Q2 Revenue Rises 9.8 Percent

Infrastructure sales rose 52% and Food & Beverage sales climbed 48%. Management said infrastructure growth should remain strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage markets. Positive Sentiment: Defense expansion supports the growth outlook: Scepter, Myers’ military-packaging business, launched European production of ammunition containers and is expanding its manufacturing footprint to Poland. Management sees ammunition-packaging revenue growing at a 10%-15% compound annual rate through 2028, potentially improving European sales and capacity. Myers Industries Expands Defense Manufacturing Footprint to Poland

Scepter, Myers’ military-packaging business, launched European production of ammunition containers and is expanding its manufacturing footprint to Poland. Management sees ammunition-packaging revenue growing at a 10%-15% compound annual rate through 2028, potentially improving European sales and capacity. Positive Sentiment: Healthy cash generation and liquidity: Operating cash flow was $32.1 million and free cash flow was $26.5 million. Total liquidity stood at $292.3 million after the company refinanced and extended its credit facilities, providing flexibility for expansion. Myers Industries Posts Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow was $32.1 million and free cash flow was $26.5 million. Total liquidity stood at $292.3 million after the company refinanced and extended its credit facilities, providing flexibility for expansion. Negative Sentiment: Some markets remain weak: Vehicle sales declined 19% and Consumer sales fell 14%, underscoring continued exposure to cyclical and softer-demand end markets. The stock’s elevated valuation, including a price-to-earnings ratio near 49, may also limit upside if growth slows.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Myers Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Myers Industries from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Myers Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myers Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYE

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MYE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company's 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $179.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Myers Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

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