Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE STVN opened at €20.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.89 and a one year high of €28.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported €0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of €0.12 by (€0.01). The company had revenue of €273.57 million during the quarter. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Stevanato Group's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STVN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stevanato Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Insider Activity at Stevanato Group

In related news, Director William J. Federici sold 1,493 shares of Stevanato Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately €461,276.19. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. sold 1,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately €639,576.16. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 5,972 shares of company stock valued at $102,061 over the last 90 days.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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