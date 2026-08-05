Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,738 AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 214.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 169.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $155 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with a reported average target of $172.80. Wells Fargo raises AptarGroup price target

implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with a reported average target of $172.80. Positive Sentiment: AptarGroup’s latest quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates: adjusted earnings were $1.42 per share versus the $1.35 consensus, while revenue reached $1.03 billion against expectations of $1.01 billion. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and third-quarter earnings guidance was set at $1.45–$1.53 per share. AptarGroup earnings and analyst coverage

adjusted earnings were $1.42 per share versus the $1.35 consensus, while revenue reached $1.03 billion against expectations of $1.01 billion. Revenue increased 6.3% year over year, and third-quarter earnings guidance was set at $1.45–$1.53 per share. Positive Sentiment: AptarGroup announced a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, equivalent to $1.92 annually and a yield of approximately 1.4%. Its payout ratio of 34.72% suggests the dividend is currently supported by earnings. AptarGroup dividend announcement

equivalent to $1.92 annually and a yield of approximately 1.4%. Its payout ratio of 34.72% suggests the dividend is currently supported by earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high at about 88.5%. Several firms, including Goldman Sachs, Northwestern Mutual and Cetera Investment Advisers, increased their positions, providing a supportive but not necessarily immediate trading catalyst. AptarGroup institutional ownership

Several firms, including Goldman Sachs, Northwestern Mutual and Cetera Investment Advisers, increased their positions, providing a supportive but not necessarily immediate trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is the clearest near-term concern. CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 9,838 shares for approximately $1.34 million, reducing his direct holdings by 3.96%. Insider Hedi Tlili separately sold 8,854 shares worth about $1.20 million, cutting ownership by 36.54%. The transactions were disclosed in SEC filings, although insider sales do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. AptarGroup CEO SEC filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $1,339,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 238,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,505,340.64. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $3,091,176. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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