Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in AGCO were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AGCO by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AGCO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst rating report

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. MarketBeat AGCO estimates

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an Equal Weight rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Benzinga Wells Fargo report

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. AGCO second-quarter results

AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. Negative Sentiment: Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO outlook report

Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and lowered several 2027 quarterly forecasts, reinforcing concerns that the agricultural-equipment downturn could persist beyond 2026. Zacks AGCO earnings report

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AGCO from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). AGCO had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

See Also

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