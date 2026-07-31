Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,403 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Plexus worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,311,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,729,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,715,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

More Plexus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue rose approximately 28% year over year to $1.30 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Growth was supported by strength in the Industrial sector, program ramps and broad-based demand. Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Fiscal Q3 revenue rose approximately 28% year over year to $1.30 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Growth was supported by strength in the Industrial sector, program ramps and broad-based demand. Positive Sentiment: Non-GAAP earnings were $2.32 per share, beating estimates by approximately $0.18-$0.19 and rising from $1.90 a year earlier. Gross profit increased 27.2% to $131.4 million, while operating profit grew 14.3% to $61.3 million. Plexus Non-GAAP EPS and Revenue Results

Non-GAAP earnings were $2.32 per share, beating estimates by approximately $0.18-$0.19 and rising from $1.90 a year earlier. Gross profit increased 27.2% to $131.4 million, while operating profit grew 14.3% to $61.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the approximately $2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was broadly in line with expectations but signals continued high sales levels. Plexus Earnings Report and Guidance

Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the approximately $2.09 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was broadly in line with expectations but signals continued high sales levels. Neutral Sentiment: Cash and equivalents increased 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million, although total liabilities also rose to $2.1 billion. Operating cash flow of $25.9 million was close to capital spending of $26.7 million. Plexus Q3 2026 Financial Overview

Cash and equivalents increased 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million, although total liabilities also rose to $2.1 billion. Operating cash flow of $25.9 million was close to capital spending of $26.7 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-party data showed net income attributable to common shareholders declined 4.7% year over year to $43.0 million, despite higher revenue. In addition, insider trading activity over the past six months consisted entirely of sales, including significant selling by senior executives, which may weigh on investor sentiment. Plexus Insider Trading and Earnings Data

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $865,732.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,306,423.50. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,183 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Trading Up 0.6%

Plexus stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $307.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 4.03%.Plexus's revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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