Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 22,789 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,789 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cactus worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 39,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $449.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.82 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cactus's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cactus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,554.30. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $577,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,119.28. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,135 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cactus reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share , above consensus estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue rose 64.3% year over year to $449.5 million , surpassing the $400.8 million consensus estimate. Cactus Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Raises Quarterly Dividend by 7%

Cactus reported adjusted earnings of , above consensus estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue rose 64.3% year over year to , surpassing the $400.8 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the quarterly dividend by 7.1%, from $0.14 to $0.15 per share , payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 31. The increase reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy. Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised the quarterly dividend by 7.1%, from $0.14 to , payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 31. The increase reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy. Positive Sentiment: The Spoolable Technologies segment is expected to grow revenue approximately 15% to 20% sequentially in the third quarter, providing an important growth driver. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60. Cactus expects Spoolable Technologies revenue to rise 15%-20% in Q3

The Spoolable Technologies segment is expected to grow revenue approximately sequentially in the third quarter, providing an important growth driver. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60. Neutral Sentiment: The outlook is mixed by segment: Pressure Control revenue is expected to decline about 10% in the third quarter, partially offsetting growth in Spoolable Technologies. Investors will likely monitor whether the faster-growing segment can sustain the company’s overall momentum.

The outlook is mixed by segment: Pressure Control revenue is expected to decline about in the third quarter, partially offsetting growth in Spoolable Technologies. Investors will likely monitor whether the faster-growing segment can sustain the company’s overall momentum. Negative Sentiment: CEO Scott Bender sold 13,300 shares for approximately $732,000, reducing his direct holdings by 9.4%. The sale is a potential sentiment overhang, although he continues to own 128,219 shares. Insider Selling: Cactus CEO Sells 13,300 Shares

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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