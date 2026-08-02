Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 29,188 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 29,188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Biogen were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Biogen from $201.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Biogen to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.36.

View Our Latest Report on Biogen

Key Headlines Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates of approximately $2.46 billion. Growth was led by newer products and the company’s growth portfolio, helping adjusted EPS reach $3.60 versus the $2.94 analyst estimate. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs drive growth

Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.4% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates of approximately $2.46 billion. Growth was led by newer products and the company’s growth portfolio, helping adjusted EPS reach $3.60 versus the $2.94 analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its revenue outlook and highlighted continued momentum in newer medicines and strategic acquisitions, supporting the view that Biogen is gradually reducing its reliance on older products. Biogen raises revenue outlook as growth portfolio drives Q2 beat

Management raised its revenue outlook and highlighted continued momentum in newer medicines and strategic acquisitions, supporting the view that Biogen is gradually reducing its reliance on older products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts became more constructive after the results. TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and upgraded the stock to Buy, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $231, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Barclays also expects the shares to rise.

Several analysts became more constructive after the results. TD Cowen raised its price target to $225 and upgraded the stock to Buy, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $231, although it retained an Equal Weight rating. Barclays also expects the shares to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target from $201 to $215 but maintained a Neutral rating, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Zacks upgraded Biogen from Strong Sell to Hold, indicating improving sentiment but not broad analyst conviction.

Wedbush raised its price target from $201 to $215 but maintained a Neutral rating, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating. Zacks upgraded Biogen from Strong Sell to Hold, indicating improving sentiment but not broad analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: Reported profitability deteriorated substantially. Second-quarter net income fell to $97.5 million, while diluted EPS from continuing operations declined to $0.66 from $4.33 a year earlier; first-half net income also dropped to $417 million from $875.3 million. The sharp gap between revenue growth and reported earnings is raising concerns that profitability may be peaking. Biogen earnings and profitability analysis

Biogen Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $202.95 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.60. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.32%.Biogen's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here