Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 33,318 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,554 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 33,318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Oxford Industries worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Oxford Industries by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts: Sign Up

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:OXM opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.76 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Oxford Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently -106.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Industries

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,380. This trade represents a 9.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oxford Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Industries wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Industries currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here