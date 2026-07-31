Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 440,151 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,604 shares of the security and automation business's stock after selling 440,151 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ADT worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 151.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ADT

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. ADT Beats Q2 CY2026 Sales Expectations

ADT reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.22 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.312 billion, ahead of forecasts near $1.30 billion. Revenue increased 2% year over year, primarily because of stronger security installation and product sales. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and shareholder returns were major catalysts. Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. ADT Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating cash flow rose 18% to $666 million, while adjusted free cash flow including interest-rate swaps jumped 48% to $406 million. ADT returned $684 million through buybacks and dividends during the first half, including $478 million of share repurchases in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: ADT raised its full-year outlook. Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. ADT Free Cash Flow Outlook and ADT Blu Update

Management now expects approximately 30% growth in 2026 adjusted free cash flow, about 2% revenue growth and roughly 2% adjusted EPS growth. The company is also scaling the ADT+ platform and launching ADT Blu, a self-installed product intended to expand its customer base and distribution channels. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10. The dividend supports ADT’s income appeal, but the payout was not described as an increase. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and customer trends were mixed. GAAP income from continuing operations fell 8%, adjusted income declined 6%, recurring monthly revenue decreased 1% to $360 million, and gross customer attrition rose to 13.1% from 12.8%. A consumer report alleging a disputed five-year contract extension and an allegedly unauthorized signature could add reputational and customer-retention pressure. Consumer Dispute Involving ADT Security Contract

Insider Activity at ADT

In other news, EVP Omar Khan acquired 7,280 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $513,958.44. This trade represents a 95.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT Trading Up 1.7%

ADT opened at $7.53 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ADT's payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

View Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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