Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 52,975 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,882 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 52,975 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Workday were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,798 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $14,699,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,364,400.26. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total value of $862,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 288,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,451,702. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503 in the last 90 days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: EarnIn partnership expands Workday’s payroll ecosystem. EarnIn will integrate its earnings-management tools into Workday’s Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching platform beginning October 1, 2026. The offering could improve payroll enrollment and data integrity while adding financial-wellness features for employees at Workday’s more than 11,500 customer organizations. This may strengthen Workday’s enterprise HR and payroll value proposition, although the immediate financial impact was not disclosed. EarnIn Partners with Workday to Bring Enhanced Direct Deposit to Millions of Working Americans

EarnIn will integrate its earnings-management tools into Workday’s Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching platform beginning October 1, 2026. The offering could improve payroll enrollment and data integrity while adding financial-wellness features for employees at Workday’s more than 11,500 customer organizations. This may strengthen Workday’s enterprise HR and payroll value proposition, although the immediate financial impact was not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators had recently improved. Zacks reported that WDAY moved above its 200-day moving average, a development often viewed as a sign of improving long-term momentum and potential technical support. Workday Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Zacks reported that WDAY moved above its 200-day moving average, a development often viewed as a sign of improving long-term momentum and potential technical support. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and investor attention remains elevated. Zacks highlighted Workday as a highly followed, top-ranked growth stock. However, these style rankings and trend-based articles do not represent new earnings guidance or a fundamental change in the company’s outlook. Workday Is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock

Zacks highlighted Workday as a highly followed, top-ranked growth stock. However, these style rankings and trend-based articles do not represent new earnings guidance or a fundamental change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic pressure was the main near-term headwind. U.S. stocks declined after the Fed maintained its policy rate amid a split decision, increasing uncertainty over the timing of future rate cuts. Higher-for-longer interest rates can weigh particularly heavily on richly valued growth and software stocks such as Workday. Equities Tumble Following Fed’s Divided Decision

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Workday from $206.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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