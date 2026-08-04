Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,662 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,263,685. This trade represents a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xenia Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xenia Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here