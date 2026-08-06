Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $952,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lattice reported record second-quarter revenue of $201.1 million , up 62.2% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.53 exceeded the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong AI data-center demand and an improving industrial market supported the performance. Lattice's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on AI Demand and Record Revenue

Lattice reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 62.2% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings per share of exceeded the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong AI data-center demand and an improving industrial market supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Management issued better-than-expected third-quarter guidance, calling for adjusted EPS of $0.54-$0.58 . FPGA revenue is expected at $210 million-$230 million, while total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is projected at $245 million-$265 million. Lattice Q3 Earnings Guidance

Management issued better-than-expected third-quarter guidance, calling for adjusted EPS of . FPGA revenue is expected at $210 million-$230 million, while total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is projected at $245 million-$265 million. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on LSCC to $160 from $140 and maintained a Buy rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $175 target. Analysts cited strong AI infrastructure demand and an expanding backlog extending into 2027. Lattice Semiconductor Analysts Raise Their Forecasts

Needham raised its price target on to $160 from $140 and maintained a Buy rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $175 target. Analysts cited strong AI infrastructure demand and an expanding backlog extending into 2027. Neutral Sentiment: The recently completed $1.65 billion AMI acquisition expands Lattice’s secure-management and platform-firmware offerings and should contribute to near-term revenue, but investors are evaluating integration execution and the transaction’s financing structure.

The recently completed expands Lattice’s secure-management and platform-firmware offerings and should contribute to near-term revenue, but investors are evaluating integration execution and the transaction’s financing structure. Negative Sentiment: The AMI deal involved approximately $1.0 billion in cash, about $650 million in Lattice stock and additional credit facilities, creating concerns about higher leverage, dilution and integration risk despite the favorable operating outlook.

The AMI deal involved approximately $1.0 billion in cash, about $650 million in Lattice stock and additional credit facilities, creating concerns about higher leverage, dilution and integration risk despite the favorable operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investor expectations were already high following LSCC’s rapid growth and AI-related rally. The company’s reported valuation remains demanding, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking when results, even strong ones, do not produce a sufficiently large upside surprise.

Investor expectations were already high following LSCC’s rapid growth and AI-related rally. The company’s reported valuation remains demanding, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking when results, even strong ones, do not produce a sufficiently large upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Quiver Quantitative data showed 57 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months. That pattern may add to short-term selling pressure, although insider transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s long-term prospects. Why Lattice Semiconductor Stock Is Down Today

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,582. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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